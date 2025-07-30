My heart is with you, Priyanka Gandhi tells landslide survivors in her constituency

Wayanad (Ker), Jul 30 (PTI) Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday issued an open letter to the people of her constituency on the painful first anniversary of the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides, saying she will continue to support the affected people to rebuild their lives.

In the letter posted on the social platform X, Vadra said though she is away on parliamentary duty, her “heart is right there with you.” “As we remember those we lost, may their memories bring peace and may your faith guide you forward. I stand with you, not just today, but always,” she said in the post.

Priyanka said though a lot has been done to help rebuild the lives of those who suffered, there is still much that remains to be done.

“Even with all the goodwill across political lines and the help that poured in from all parts of the nation, basic, systemic issues have slowed down the process of rehabilitation considerably,” she said.

The Congress MP said the Parliament session prevents her from being in Wayanad on the important day. “My heartfelt prayers are with you and I stand right beside you in spirit as you mark this day with faith and remembrance,” she added.

She said she had met in Wayanad people who had lost everything, but still had the courage to keep faith.

“Homes, lives and livelihoods destroyed, but the human spirit soaring in its dignity and resilience." “In your pain, you were a shining example to the whole nation--an example of love, brotherhood and everything good that humanity represents,” Vadra said in the letter.

Many have overcome the devastation they faced by valiantly rebuilding their lives, but many remain in desolation, she said, adding, "We must continue to do all that is in our power to provide them with support." “Those of you who lost loved ones, it is to them that you owe the hope of living a full life again, of being able to laugh and love and carry on the way they would have wished you to,” she said.

“I will continue to do all I can to support you through your journey to rebuild your lives and I am deeply honoured that you have given me a chance to do so,” Vadra said. PTI MVG MVG ROH