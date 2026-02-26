My husband and I registered in 2010 to donate our bodies: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday revealed that she and her husband registered in 2010 to donate their bodies.

Addressing the "Vardaan" Film Festival, the chief minister said that more than 800 individuals have registered on the Delhi government's State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) launched last year.

"Organ donation is not only a medical procedure but also the greatest gift of giving new life to another. In 2010, my husband and I filled out the form for body donation," Chief Minister Gupta said.

She further said the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) is working at the national level to facilitate organ donation. Delhi previously lacked a structured and official mechanism in this regard, she added.

"We formed the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation which has emerged as a robust platform for those willing to pledge for organ donation. Since September, 838 individuals have registered on this platform. Nevertheless, there remains a need for widespread public awareness in this field," Gupta added.

The film festival was organised by the 'Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti'. The chief minister appealed to those present at the programme to educate themselves and spread awareness in society.

"Such initiatives foster progressive thinking in society and strengthen the spirit of service and dedication towards humanity. The call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make organ donation a mass movement serves as a guiding force for the nation and more people should draw inspiration from it and associate themselves with this noble cause," she further said.

This initiative to take the message to the masses through art and films will undoubtedly play a significant role in transforming organ donation into a true people's movement, she added.