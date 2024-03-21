My moral responsibility to stand by those working for deprived classes: Sharad Pawar

Pune, Mar 21 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said it is his moral responsibility to stand by those who work towards highlighting and addressing issues of deprived classes.

He was addressing a meeting of his party's Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) cell in Baramati.

"Some people are trying to highlight the issues of VJNT communities to draw the attention of the state government. The likes of Anant Kumar Patil and his colleagues are working towards highlighting the issues. It is my responsibility and that of my colleagues to stand by such people," he said.

A concrete programme will have to be chalked out to ensure solutions are found quickly, he added. PTI SPK BNM