My name was in Delhi voter rolls, later got it transferred to Bihar: BJP leader Rakesh Sinha

Patna, Nov 7 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha on Friday dismissed as "politically motivated" the allegations that he had voted in both the Delhi Assembly elections and Bihar polls.

Sinha claimed he had enrolled himself as a voter in Bihar strictly in accordance with the legal procedure and guidelines prescribed by the Election Commission.

“The opposition is unable to understand the Constitutional and EC guidelines. Anyone can get their name enrolled in the voter list by following the proper legal procedure. Earlier, my name was there in Delhi voter rolls, but later I got enrolled in Bihar. I completed all legal steps of the process as required," he said.

His statement came after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj named him and Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha president Santosh Ojha in an alleged dual-voting controversy.

Sinha said the allegations reflected a lack of understanding of election laws and accused the opposition of spreading misinformation.

"The Constitution allows every citizen to register as a voter where they reside. I have safeguarded my rights through due process. The narrative being pushed by Congress and opposition is misleading and driven by political motives," he claimed.

He also referred to the lack of understanding of the Congress on issues of permanent and temporary residence, noting that an individual’s connection to their land and roots could not be separated from their identity. PTI PNT MNB