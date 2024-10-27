My next mission is to provide Rs 1,100 per month to women: Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that his next mission is to provide women with Rs 1,100 every month.

He was referring to AAP's poll promise before the 2022 state assembly polls.

Mann said this while campaigning for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the November 13 assembly bypolls, Ishank Chabbewal, in the Chabbewal constituency in Hoshiarpur district.

Seeing the presence of a number of women at the Chabbewal gathering, the chief minister remarked that mothers and sisters come only to AAP rallies because they know that the AAP government cares for their needs.

He then added that his next mission is to provide women with Rs 1,100 every month.

The AAP had promised to give Rs 1,000 per month to every woman if voted to power. In May this year, Mann said his government would give Rs 1,100 instead of Rs 1,000 to women.

At the Chabbewal rally, the chief minister praised Ishank, saying he is a young candidate who understands the local issues.

"Make Ishank win, and whatever work he'll bring to me, I will approve it immediately," he stated.

Ishank is son of AAP's Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal.

On the occasion, Mann launched a fierce attack on both the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Attacking the Congress, Mann said they fight for power, while "we fight for the better future of your children".

"We have provided free electricity to the people of Punjab, and are building good schools and hospitals. The government purchased the Goindwal Sahib thermal plant.

"To reduce deaths on the roads, we established a 'Sadak Surakhya Force' and provided them with the latest vehicles. As a result, deaths have decreased by 45 per cent in the last six months. Additionally, we have provided over 45,000 jobs to the youth in the last two-and-a-half years," he said.

Mann stated that the AAP government has been able to achieve so much in Delhi and Punjab because of the clean intentions of the party and its convener Arvind Kejriwal.

"That's why, like in Delhi, we have opened Aam Aadmi Clinics and Schools of Eminence here. We are here to serve the people," he said.

Targeting the SAD, Mann said those who claimed they would rule for 25 years now cannot even find four candidates to fight the bypolls to four seats -- Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala, which were necessitated after MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The SAD on Thursday said it would not contest the November 13 assembly bypolls to the four seats.

The development had come after SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal failed to get any temporary relief from the Akal Takht, which has declared him 'tankhaiya' (person guilty of religious misconduct), for the "mistakes" committed by his party and government from 2007 to 2017.

Mann, however, said Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has not restricted SAD to contest the bypolls and restriction is only on SAD chief.

"The Akali Dal members are calling Sukhbir Badal a 'jarnail', but they should explain what battles he has fought. He has only caused chaos and harmed both Punjab and the Akali Dal. If the Akali Dal had contested without Sukhbir Badal, they would have received even more votes," the CM said. PTI SUN KVK KVK