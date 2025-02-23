'My phone is being tapped and CID is following me': Kirodi Lal Meena

Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Sunday once again claimed that his phone is still being tapped and he is under surveillance.

"I am still saying my phone is being tapped and the CID is following me," he said while speaking at an event in Sanchore.

The claim comes days after Minister of State (MoS) for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham denied the phone tapping allegations in the Rajasthan Assembly, stating Meena's phone was not tapped.

"I received a notice (from the party). I told them that when I used to protest in the past, the officers during the previous government would monitor me. They would track where I was going, what I was doing and which movement I was participating in. They used to tap my phone. I have always said that my phone is being tapped and there is a CID following me," Meena said.

"The same officers are still in their positions. Those who used to tap my phone and follow me are still there. I never paid attention to it but now it should stop," he added.

Meena reiterated that "my phone is still being tapped" and the "CID is still following me".

"Yes, I made a mistake. I should have raised the issue on the right platform of the Bharatiya Janata Party, but sometimes the situation gets tangled. So, I spoke up," he said.

Meena further said there were scams in the previous government.

"A huge scam took place in Jal Jeevan Mission. Work was given without any tender. I raised the issue and some engineers were suspended, some officers were arrested and a contractor was also arrested," he added.

The opposition Congress had raised the issue of phone tapping. Responding to it, Bedham had last week denied the allegations.

Responding to Meena's fresh statement, BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bharadwaj said the government has already cleared in the assembly that no phone of any elected representative, including Kirodi Meena, was being tapped. PTI SDA AS AS