My political actions often trouble some people, but I don't care, says Shinde

Thane, Aug 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said his political actions often trouble some people, but he does not get bothered about what they think and just continues doing his work.

Speaking at a function in Thane, the Shiv Sena chief touched upon the political changes in the state over the last few years and noted that the 2022 power transition in Maharashtra was a risk that only a courageous person could take.

In June 2022, Shinde raised a banner of revolt against the leadership of the united Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who was also the chief minister then. The rebellion by Shinde and nearly 40 other Shiv Sena MLAs led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Shinde later succeeded Thackeray as CM and continued in the post till November 2024.

Referring to his recent visit to New Delhi, the second tour in three weeks, Shinde opined his political actions cause consternation among some people in Maharashtra, but he does not care.

"Some people had 'tras' (trouble), but I don't bother about it and keep continuing my work," he emphasised.

Shinde was speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of a Marathi newspaper in Thane, his political turf.

On the occasion, he announced the Maharashtra government is in the process of formulating a new policy for the protection and preservation of mangroves.

Highlighting the critical importance of mangroves, the Deputy CM emphasized the urgent need for a dedicated policy to ensure the long-term survival of the coastal wetland trees that thrive in salt water.

At the function, Shinde also spoke about his personal life, sharing his love for farming and frequent visits to his native village in Satara district, where he grows various fruits and vegetables. PTI COR RSY