My prediction of demise of MVA turning out to be true: BJP's Shelar

Pune, Feb 13 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday said he had rightly predicted that the "expiry date" of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi was approaching.

His comments came in the backdrop of the Shiv Sena (UBT) criticising NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar for felicitating Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at an event in Delhi.

Shinde was honoured in Delhi with the Mahadji Shinde Rashtra Gaurav Puraskar on Tuesday at the hands of Sharad Pawar on the occasion of the 98th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan.

Pawar's NCP (SP) is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut had said honouring a person who split the Shiv Sena and "weakened Maharashtra" has hurt the sentiments of Marathi people.

"When ticket distribution was underway for the November assembly polls, I had predicted that the expiry date of MVA was nearing. I had said the MVA will break up after the poll results," Shelar told reporters on the sidelines of the Pune International Film Festival.

"The kind of statements being made shows the MVA no longer exists. Rather, it is in a dead state. Just the formality of declaring it dead remains," Shelar said.

On the Congress making Harshwardhan Sapkal as its Maharashtra unit chief earlier in the day, Shelar said it was the party's internal issue but added that "since I am a student of mathematics, I would just say that zero minus zero is equal to zero".

"The Congress will remain zero irrespective of who they make chief," he added.

Speaking on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Salvi joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the BJP leader said the ground was slipping from beneath the opposition's feet.

He also rubbished speculation of Shinde being unhappy, adding that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies (Shinde and Ajit Pawar) were working efficiently. PTI SPK BNM