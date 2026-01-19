Thiruvananthapuram (PTI): Kerala Minister Saji Cherian on Monday claimed that his controversial remarks referring to the recent election results in the Kasaragod municipality and Malappuram were "twisted and used to mislead people".

The remarks were interpreted by the Congress as a reference to the Muslim League candidates' victories there.

Cherian said there were 39 seats in total in the Kasaragod municipality, with the Muslim League winning in Muslim-majority areas and the BJP winning in Hindu-dominated areas.

He said what he meant was that parties speaking about secularism had performed poorly, with the CPI(M) winning only one seat and the Congress two.

The BJP, which "spoke communal politics", won 12 seats, while 22 candidates from the Muslim League were elected.

He said he had only asked for the names of the winners to be read out, and that his concern was that such a situation should not be repeated elsewhere in Kerala.

Cherian said the "communalism" raised by the RSS needs to be resisted.

"The communalism promoted by the RSS cannot be countered with minority communalism. For that, the Left in Kerala must be strengthened," he said.

Meanwhile, Cherian's statement was criticised by the Congress.

KPCC chief Sunny Joseph on Monday questioned whether it was made with the Chief Minister's permission. "It should be clearly stated whether it reflects the CPI(M)'s position," he said.

Cherian on Sunday had accused the UDF and Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, of "indulging in communal and divisive politics." Speaking to reporters in Alappuzha, Cherian had said it was the CPI(M) and the LDF that had taken a firm stand against communalism in the state.

He added that the CPI(M) had demonstrated an alternative governance model to the country through its approach here.