My rival a quintessential RSS man; I am far, far away from that ideology: Sudershan Reddy

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Opposition's vice presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy on Saturday called his rival NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan a "quintessential RSS man" while describing himself as a liberal constitutional democrat who did not subscribe to the RSS ideology and was "far, far away" from it.

He said it is certainly not about a contest between him and Radhakrishnan or a "South versus South" contest, asserting that "it is a contest representing two different ideologies".

"One which the other side themselves are propagating that here is a person, quintessential RSS man. Therefore, the country should elect him as the Vice President. So far as I am concerned, I do not subscribe to that ideology and I am far, far, far, far away from it.

"I am essentially a liberal constitutional democrat. This is the area or rather the arena for the contest where the fight goes on," Reddy told PTI.

Asked about his opponent, who has been a governor and a politician in the past, the former Supreme Court judge said, "Perhaps he was discharging his constitutional duties and obligations to the best of his ability, about which I have no comment to make." He also dismissed suggestions that the vice presidential election was a "South versus South" contest, as Reddy and Radhakrishnan hailed from Telangana and Tamil Nadu, respectively.

"At least in this area, I would borrow the idea from the other side. I don't say my opponents are from the other side. That India is one. India is one nation. There is only one citizenship. No citizenship for South India and no citizenship for North India and another for Northeast." "Therefore, this dialogue, it is between South and North; I don't think we should entertain that debate at all. The other candidate, Sri Radhakrishnan ji, is an eminent citizen of this country. I am also a citizen, I do not know whether I am eminent or not. But I am also a citizen of this country. Both of them are competing for an office. That's all. Nothing more, nothing less," he asserted.

Reddy said he would also be seeking the support of all MPs.

"I will be definitely seeking the support of every parliamentarian, whether they belong to NDA, whether they belong to INDIA, whether they have their own regional outfits, because ultimately the electoral college consists of the Parliamentarians, honourable members of the Parliament, not the political parties." "I intend to appeal in writing to every member of the Parliament to exercise their discretion and accordingly exercise their franchise," he said.

Reddy is contesting the September 9 vice presidential election, which was necessitated following the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21. PTI SKC RT RT RT