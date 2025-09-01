My rival not visible, does not speak: Sudershan Reddy's swipe at NDA VP nominee

Hyderabad, Sep 1 (PTI) Alleging that his rival and ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan is "neither visible, nor speaking", Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy on Monday said a healthy debate would have been possible if he had spoken.

Addressing a press conference, which was also attended by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the ruling Congress leaders, Sudershan Reddy said he favoured a healthy debate and that his intention is not to speak lowly about his rival.

"My rival is not visible. He does not speak. It is not known where is he, what is he doing. If both candidates speak, there will be a debate, a conversation. There would have been an opportunity to introduce to the people. Not only to the voters. Somehow, I did not get that opportunity," he said.

Asked to elaborate his comments, he said he made the remark with the view that a healthy conversation would have taken place if Radhakrishnan also spoke.

Responding to a question on the most pressing Constitutional challenge that India faces today, Reddy said the greatest concern is the "deficiency" in the functioning of the Election Commission of India.

"If it continues in the same direction, the democracy in this country would be in peril... That's what I believe", he said.

Clarifying a remark by the CM describing him as a candidate of the INDIA bloc, Sudarshan Reddy said he is now the "candidate of opposition parties".

He noted that he has support from non-INDIA bloc parties like AAP, other smaller parties and also Independent members.

Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, said the contest for Vice President's post is part of his 53-year journey with the Constitution.

He said the VP election is going to be one of the most fair, decent elections ever fought in the recent history of India.

"Ours is not a majoritarian state. Ours is a multi-lingual, multi-cultural, multi-religious society. The Constitution does not give power to anyone. The Constitution's job is to limit your power," he added.

On accepting the proposal to contest for the Vice President's post, he said it is the duty of every citizen, not just his, to speak up at a time when the Constitution and democratic systems are losing their sheen in the country.

On the occasion, the CM released a letter written by Sudershan Reddy to all MPs.

The opposition's Vice Presidential candidate said the letter makes a personal appeal (for support) to the MPs. He said he has the right to such a letter as he does not belong to any political party.

However, the letter was not immediately shared with the media at the press conference.

In his address, the CM said Telugu leaders, including Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, P V Narasimha Rao, N T Rama Rao, S Jaipal Reddy and M Venkaiah Naidu had played an active role in national politics but Telugu leaders are now almost non-existent at the national level.

He urged TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party president and Andhra Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi to support Sudershan Reddy's candidature.

He personally appealed to the 42 Lok Sabha members and 18 Rajya Sabha members in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to vote as per their conscience to promote the importance of a Telugu leader in national politics. PTI SJR VVK SJR ROH