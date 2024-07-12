My role as DoNER minister is to translate aspirations of states into reality: Scindia

Guwahati: Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Friday said his role would primarily be that of a facilitator, ensuring that aspirations of the states in the region are realised.

He emphasised the importance of showcasing the North Eastern region's rich cultural heritage, traditions, and natural resources to the world.

Talking to reporters at the airport here on his first visit to the North East since assuming charge, Scindia said he will work towards realising the government's vision of making the region the "gateway of India's progress". "Work to achieve it has already been on track for the last 10 years," he added.

He said the budgetary outlay for the region has increased from Rs 24,000 crore to almost Rs 84,000 crore in the last decade, highlighting developments in infrastructure such as roads, railways, and airports, which have expanded from nine to seventeen.

Scindia also pointed out advancements in social sectors including health, education, and sports, as well as potential growth areas like tourism, agarwood, and bamboo production.

"North East is a repository of our age-old traditions, rituals, cultural vibrancy, nature’s abundance and that must be showcased to the world," Scindia said, adding that the nation’s ‘Look East Policy’ has been changed to ‘Act East Policy’ for this purpose.

As part of his visit, Scindia is likely to meet Meghalaya Chief Minister in Shillong to discuss tailored development strategies, combining direct DoNER schemes and initiatives from other ministries to leverage the state's unique strengths.

"I will have an interaction with Meghalaya chief minister for putting together a plan for the state, whether it be direct schemes under DoNER or related to other ministries," he said.

"I will do that with all state governments. My role is to act as a facilitator to translate aspirations of each state into reality," the Union minister added. Scindia will be in Guwahati on Saturday.