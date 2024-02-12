My senses are shattered: Bengal Guv after speaking to protesting women in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday visited the troubled pockets of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, and spoke to women protestors who alleged sexual harassment and torture by absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates.

The governor assured the "tortured" women, who tied rakhis on his wrist, all help to get justice.

"What I saw was ghastly, shocking, shattering to my senses. I saw something which I should never have seen; I heard many things which I should never have heard. I cannot believe this could happen in Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore's land," Bose told reporters.

The governor said that he would "fight it out" under the provisions of the Constitution, as per the laws of the land and whatever is within his powers.

"Do not be worried. You will surely get justice," Bose told the local women, several of whom came to meet him covering their faces apparently to hide their identities.

The women were heard saying: "We want peace, security for ourselves. We cannot stand this torture anymore".

Before meeting the women, Bose also held a meeting with the senior police officers present there to take stock of the situation and directed them to take strict measures immediately.

The Governor has already sought a comprehensive report on the Sandeshkhali situation from the state government.

Cutting short his Kerala trip Bose reached Kolkata and went straight to Sandeshkhali.

"I am going to Sandeskhali as I want to see for myself what the real sandesh (message) from the gullies (lanes) of Sandeshkhali are," Bose said after arriving at the Kolkata airport on Monday morning.

Earlier in the day, senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh expressed apprehension on whether the governor would be "allowed" to visit the troubled areas of Sandeshkhali to review the situation there.

"He (Governor) is a sensitive man and knows that people are being tortured there. I fear he may be shown black flags. His predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar faced several such incidents," Ghosh told reporters here this morning.

Police said that the situation in Sandeshkhali remained "peaceful" now and nobody would be allowed to disrupt the law and order there.

"Now, no untoward incident has been reported there. We will not allow anybody to disrupt the law and order situation there and will take strict action against those who violate the law," a senior police officer said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC are in force in Sandeshkhali.