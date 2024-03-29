My social media accounts have been blocked since 15 days, claims Togadia

Indore, Mar 29 (PTI) Former Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia on Friday claimed his social media accounts were blocked in the past 15 days.

He said some powers from outside or "anti-religious persons" may have blocked his accounts on Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram.

"It has immensely affected our human welfare work. These social media accounts were helping us reach lakhs of persons with free ration and medical treatment," said Togadia, who is now founder president of Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad.

After the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Togadia said he wanted to see legislations on Uniform Civil Code and population control next.

Asked about the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex dispute in Dhar in MP, Togadia said he would need to know about the latest developments before offering a comment.

The Archaeological Survey of India has been surveying the complex since March 22 following directive of the MP High Court.

The temple-mosque disputes in Mathura and Kashi must also be resolved soon, Togadia added. PTI HWP MAS BNM