My son-in-law's arrest in drugs case conspiracy to defame me: Eknath Khadse

Pune: Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse on Tuesday claimed the arrest of his son-in-law in a drugs case in Pune was a conspiracy to defame him as he had raised his voice about a "honeytrap" scandal.

Speaking to reporters at his residence here, NCP (SP) leader Khadse further claimed someone was the "mastermind" of the conspiracy and the police were acting as "puppets".

He also asked why his son-in-law Pranjal Khewalkar was named as the prime accused in the drugs case, claiming visuals of the police raid showed the alleged contraband was found in a purse of one of the accused women.

Pune police's Crime Branch raided a "drug party" at a studio apartment located in the upscale Kharadi area at around 3:30 am on Sunday, leading to the arrest of seven persons, including Khewalkar, and seizure of suspected cocaine, marijuana, hookah set-ups and bottles of liquor, officials earlier said.

Medical reports of Khewalkar and another person have confirmed the consumption of liquor at the "drug party" busted by the police, an official said on Monday.

Khewalkar's wife and NCP (SP) state unit president Rohini Khadse met a senior officer of the Pune Police on Monday.

Eknath Khadse alleged the police action was aimed at defaming him, as he had been consistently raising his voice about "honey traps" and the alleged involvement of Praful Lodha in them.

Lodha has been accused of sexually abusing two minor girls and raping two women and arrested by the Mumbai police.

"What is the reason of making Pranjal the number one accused in the case? He has no criminal antecedents. Despite this, police told the court he has a criminal background," Eknath Khadse said.

"As per the raid visuals, the alleged contraband was found in a purse belonging to one of the two women present (at the apartment). In such a case, the woman should have been made the prime accused, and the other people should have been treated as witnesses," he said.

The former minister also questioned the police's claim of busting a "rave party".

"The police should explain the definition of a rave party, as according to their own case, only seven persons were found in the apartment. There was neither music nor any chaos, so how can it be a rave party. By using the term 'rave party', they are merely trying to defame the Khadse family," he claimed.

Referring to some media reports, he said, "Blood reports for alcohol content in Khewalkar's case have come out positive. What about the drug test report? Why is it taking so long?" He said the possibility of tampering with blood samples, as seen in the last year's Porsche car crash case in Pune, cannot be ruled out.

Eknath Khadse also alleged that the police released visuals of the raid and personal photographs of Khewalkar to the media.

"Pranjal has told me that he has never taken drugs in his entire life. My son-in-law told me that he was on the surveillance for three days. Police officials in civil dress were keeping an eye on his movement," he said.

"My son-in-law's mobile phone was seized and they also took his laptop. How are the family photos from the mobile phone being leaked? Why did the police release our family’s photos? Someone is the mastermind because the police are acting as puppets," he alleged.

He demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

The former minister also said he might think of a legal recourse against the Pune police.