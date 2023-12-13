My son is honest and truthful, says father of man who jumped into Lok Sabha chamber

Mysuru, Dec 13 (PTI) The father of one of the two men who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on Wednesday claimed his son is honest and truthful and always desired to do good for the society.

Devaraje Gowda, father of Manoranjan, said his son was a "good boy." "My son is a good boy. He is honest and truthful. His only desire is to do good for the society and sacrifice for the society. He used to read Swami Vivekananda's books. I think he developed such thoughts after reading these books," Gowda told reporters.

"It is difficult to understand what was running in his mind. My son completed his BE (Bachelor in Engineering) in 2016 and was looking after the farm. He also worked in some firms in Delhi and Bengaluru," he added.

Manoranjan and another person, Sagar Sharma jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the pubic gallery and released yellow-coloured smoke from canisters, triggering panic among the Members of Parliament.

They also shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. PTI GMS SA