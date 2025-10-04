My son was just 20, doctors didn't treat him properly: Mother of youth killed in Rohini accident

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) "My child's leg was cut; he was just 20 years old...and now he is no more," said Mamta, her voice breaking as she stood outside a Delhi hospital, recalling the moments after a truck overturned in Rohini, killing her son Anmol and injuring several others while returning from an idol immersion procession.

The victim, Anmol, was among several people injured when a truck with devotees, returning from an idol immersion procession, lost balance and overturned near Kendriya Vidyalaya in Rohini's Sector-28 on Friday, police said.

"The driver was drunk, and they still made him sit behind the wheel. Many people were injured in the accident. My child's leg was cut...he was just 20 years old. I had only one son, and now he is no more," said Mamta, fighting back tears outside the hospital.

She alleged that despite her repeated pleas, her son was not treated promptly at the hospital.

"The doctors did not treat him properly. I kept telling them (the doctors) to transfer my son to a private hospital...but no one listened. There are so many new cases coming in, and no one pays attention," she said, referring to the hospital where Anmol was taken.

Anmol's brother, Aman, said the family was returning from an idol immersion procession when the accident took place.

"We realised that four or five women who had come with us were missing. We turned back to bring them, and while taking a turn, our vehicle overturned. It was a terrible accident," he recalled.

"I saw my brother's leg get cut in front of me. He was in extreme pain. We rushed him to the hospital, but the staff there were not cooperative. Anmol kept asking for water, but they did not even give him that," Aman alleged.

He claimed that Anmol was kept outside for hours before being moved to the ICU. "My mother wanted to meet him, but wasn't allowed. We want a proper investigation into the accident and the treatment at the hospital," he added.

Local residents of Shahbad Dairy, where the deceased lived, have also demanded accountability from the hospital authorities.

"During Navratri, when the idol of the Goddess was being placed, many people from our area had come out to take part in the procession," said Yogesh, a teacher, who helped rush the injured to the hospital.

"When the truck overturned, many young people were hurt. One of them was Anmol, our boy. He was conscious for nearly two-and-a-half hours but did not receive proper care. He was kept outside without treatment. If medical help had been given on time, his life could have been saved," Yogesh alleged.

The residents have demanded an inquiry into the alleged negligence and the immediate release of Anmol's post-mortem report.

Police said legal action has already been initiated against the truck driver under sections related to rash and negligent driving. "We are recording statements of the injured and witnesses. Further investigation is underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said. PTI SSJ AMJ AMJ