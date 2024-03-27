My son would have been saved if PG owner installed ‘anti-suicide’ device: NEET aspirant's father

Kota, Mar 27 (PTI) The father of a NEET aspirant who hanged himself at his rented accommodation here has accused negligence on the part of the PG's owner and management for not installing an "anti-suicide" device on the fan.

Advertisment

The body of 20-year-old Mohammad Urooj, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, was handed over to his family on Wednesday morning after conducting a post-mortem, Station House Office (Vigyan Nagar) Satish Chaudhary said.

A case has been registered in the matter on the complaint of Urooj’s father Sabir Khan, he said, adding that further probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind the student’s extreme step.

SHO Chaudhary on Tuesday said the ceiling fan in Urooj’s room was not equipped with an anti-suicide device.

Advertisment

Khan, while talking to reporters outside the mortuary, said that he holds the PG owner and management responsible for his son’s death.

He said that his son was good at studies and it was “negligence” of the PG owner and management that the fan in Urooj’s room was not equipped with an anti-suicide device.

If they had installed the device as per norms and guidelines, Urooj could have been saved, Khan said.

Advertisment

An anti-suicide device is a spring-like structure which is attached to the ceiling fans. When an object weighing more than 20 kilos is hung from the fan, the spring attached to it expands, making it impossible for someone to commit suicide by this method. Simultaneously, a siren goes off.

Urooj’s father said that they spoke to him on Monday night and he did not appear to be distressed.

SHO Chaudhary said appropriate action will be taken against the PG owner for non-compliance with the guidelines.

A love affair angle is also being verified, he said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from Urooj’s room.

This is the sixth case of suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January. The number of student suicides in Kota stood at 26 in 2023. PTI COR NB