'My Territory': Israeli painter Yigal Ozeri to host first solo exhibition in India

New Delhi: Celebrated Israeli painter Yigal Ozeri is set to come up with his first solo exhibition, "My Territory", in India here at Bikaner House, starting October 12.

The 10-day exhibition will feature over 25 paintings focusing on the idea of people, nature, cities, and moments that Ozeri has experienced and witnessed himself, informed Bruno Art Group, organisers of the show.

The highlight of the show, which is touted to be Ozeri's search for his own personal history through the traces of his painting style, is a new series of five paintings depicting Delhi.

With an appearance of photographs, the artwork reveals to be painted with oil and brush upon a closer look. In each of the paintings the focus is on the subject, which are not just simple portraits but a story in itself.

"I chose to exhibit in India because I connect with the culture and the energy of the people of India. I visited a few months ago for the India Art Fair and fell in love with the spirit and vibrancy of Delhi. I feel that there is an art scene in India that is flourishing and I want to be a part of it," said Ozeri, who'll turn 65 on the inaugural day of the show.

It will also display over 10 paintings from Ozeri's latest series "A New York Story" and "Americana" that represent the recent shift in his work, with the focus on revealing the urban dynamics of the metropolitan city of New York.

Notably, Ozeri's works are also on display at the ongoing Bihar Museum Biennale as part of an Israeli group show till October 15.

The show will come to a close on October 22.