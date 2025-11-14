My university fees not paid for 2 months, Karisma Kapoor's daughter tells Delhi HC

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Actor Karisma Kapoor's children on Friday claimed before the Delhi High Court that the fees of one of them, who is studying in a US university, has not been paid for two months.

The claim was made before Justice Jyoti Singh who said she does not want this hearing to be "melodramatic" and asked the counsel for Priya Kapur, wife of late Sunjay Kapur, to ensure issues like these are taken care of and not brought to the court again.

The court was hearing the plea of Samaira Kapur and her brother, Karisma Kapoor's children, challenging their late father Sunjay Kapur's purported will of his assets, which is reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the actor's children, said Samaira is studying in a US university and her fees have not been paid for two months and that as part of the matrimonial decree, Sunjay Kapur was to pay for the children's studies and expenses.

"The children's estate is with defendant no.1 (Priya Kapur). So, it is up to her. Two months' fees of the daughter who is studying in the US has not been paid," he said.

However, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Priya Kapur, termed the claim to be fabricated and baseless and said she has consistently looked after the children's needs and that the fees has already been paid.

He claimed that the purpose of raising the issue in the court was to get it reported in the media.

The court was hearing arguments on an interim injunction application filed by Karisma Kapoor's children to restrain Priya Kapur from alienating Sunjay Kapur's assets.

The court listed the matter for next week for continuing arguments on the interim application.

The children have questioned the authenticity of the purported will.

They accused Priya Kapur of being "greedy", while terming her "Cinderella stepmother" before the court.

In the fairytale "Cinderella", the young woman is mistreated by her stepmother, who focuses all of her attention on her own two daughters.

Earlier, the high court asked Priya Kapur to give a list of his assets to the court.

Priya Kapur, meanwhile, has informed the court that the actor's children have already received Rs 1,900 crore from the family trust.