Samrat Chaudhary removes turban, says vow to unseat Nitish fulfilled after he joined NDA

Ayodhya: BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who had vowed to wear a turban until Nitish Kumar resigned as chief minister of the Mahagathbandhan, removed the headwear Wednesday morning, got his head shaved and took a bath in the river Saryu here.

Chaudhary said his resolution was fulfilled in January after Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister of the RJD-JD(U)-Congress grouping and joined the BJP-led NDA to become CM.

"Our commitment was to remove Nitish Kumar from the post of chief minister. So on the completion of this commitment, I have removed my turban. My resolution was fulfilled on January 28 as Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar moved away from the INDIA bloc and joined us and became our chief minister." "I had taken a resolution that I will not remove my turban until Nitish Kumar's removal as Bihar chief minister. With him in NDA, my resolution is complete," Chaudhary said.

On his visit to Ayodhya, Chaudhary was accompanied by some Bihar ministers and party official-bearers.

After taking the bath in river Saryu, Chaudhary offered prayers at Hanumangarhi temple and Ram Janmabhoomi.