My win reflects victory of democracy: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, who registered his third consecutive win in Lok Sabha elections in Assam, said on Tuesday that his results reflect a victory of democracy.

After winning the Jorhat constituency, Gogoi told reporters that he and his party will continue to work for "protection" of the Constitution.

"This is a victory of democracy and the pride of Jorhat. Today, people of Jorhat and Assam have prepared a shield to protect the Constitution and that shield is the INDIA alliance," he added.

The Deputy Leader of Congress in the outgoing Lok Sabha expressed his gratitude towards the people of Jorhat as well as the entire country for giving a positive mandate to the opposition party.

"We will continue to work with our aim of protecting the Constitution," he added.

The Congress leader snatched the Jorhat seat from ruling BJP by defeating sitting MP Topon Kumar Gogoi with a margin of 1,44,393 votes.

Gaurav received 7,51,771 votes, while Topon could corner only 6,07,378 votes. PTI TR TR NN