Myanmar Army delegation holds interaction with India's Eastern Army commander

Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) A five-member delegation of the Myanmar Army on Friday interacted with the Indian Army's General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lt General R C Tiwari at its headquarters here, an official said.

The Myanmar Army delegation was led by its Bureau of Special Operations 1 (BSO-1) Commander Lt General Ko Ko Oo, the Eastern Command official said in a post on X.

"As part of bolstering the bilateral relationship, Indian Army presented the Myanmar Army delegation with advanced IT Lab equipment for strengthening digital training capabilities and enhancing information management," he said.

"The presentation underscored India's support to Myanmar in modernising its defence infrastructure and fostering technology-driven cooperation," the official said.

Myanmar is at present governed by a military junta. PTI AMR RBT