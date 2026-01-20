Myanmar man arrested with foreign currency, smuggled cigarettes in Mizoram's Siaha

Aizawl, Jan 20 (PTI) A Myanmar national was arrested with foreign currency notes, smuggled tobacco and foreign cigarettes in south Mizoram's Siaha district on Tuesday, an official said.

The accused, identified as U Phyu Maung of Rakhine, was nabbed by the Assam Rifles from Tuipang village, he said.

Acting on a tip-off about currency and tobacco smuggling, the Assam Rifles set up a check post and intercepted a dumper, from which the seizure was made, he added.

The accused, along with the seized items, were handed over to officers of the Tuipang police station for legal proceedings, the official said. PTI CORR SOM