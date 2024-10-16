Myanmar man arrested with heroin worth Rs 33 lakh in Mizoram

Aizawl, Oct 16 (PTI) A Myanmar national was arrested in east Mizoram's Champhai district with heroin worth Rs 32.9 lakh, the Assam Rifles said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off about the shipment of drugs, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police set up a check post at Zokhawthar village near the Myanmar border on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

During a thorough checking, 47 gram of heroin worth Rs 32.9 lakh was seized from the possession of the accused, identified as 20-year-old Vanneihce of Kaley in Myanmar, it said.

The drugs and the accused were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings, the statement said.

The Assam Rifles said that the involvement of foreign nationals in smuggling highlights the increasing threat of drug trafficking across the India-Myanmar border. PTI CORR SOM