Myanmar national among five held with over 8 kg drugs in Mizoram in 2 days

Aizawl, Jul 25 (PTI) The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department and Assam Rifles seized 8.63 kg of methamphetamine tablets in different operations in the past two days, an official said on Friday.

Five people, including one Myanmar national and three non-local residents, have been arrested for possessing the contraband during the same period, he said.

Excise and Narcotics department spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said that the department officials seized 5.5 kg of Methamphetamine tablets during an operation at Tualte village in east Mizoram's Champhai district and arrested a resident on Thursday.

In a separate operation on the same day, the department, in collaboration with Assam Rifles, seized 1.9 kg of methamphetamine tablets from the possession of two Assam residents and one from Tripura at Aizawl's Tuikhuahtlang locality.

In another seizure, the excise department and Assam Rifles seized 1.1 kg of methamphetamine tablets and arrested a Myanmar national for possessing the contraband during a joint operation at Zote village in Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Wednesday, the official said.

The five accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and were produced before the magistrates of the respective districts, he said.