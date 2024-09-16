Myanmar national arrested in Manipur's Chandel

Imphal, Sep 16 (PTI) A Myanmar national was arrested in Manipur's Chandel district for allegedly entering India illegally, officials said on Monday.

The man, identified as Thanglinkap of Khampat in Myanmar, was arrested by security forces from Kachibung, they said.

"He claimed that he had business in Churachandpur. An in-depth investigation is underway," an official said.

Commenting on the arrest, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, "I have been saying continuously since the beginning that the present crisis in Manipur has the hands of outsiders. Some believed it, while some didn't. Appreciate the activities of Assam Rifles who arrested one Myanmar national, a KNA (B)." Meanwhile, the Kuki Students' Organisation claimed that the arrested man was not a militant and did not enter India illegally.

He entered the state by following the due process of registering with the authorities concerned, it claimed.

"The chief minister should not be too hasty on jumping to conclusions based on rudimentary investigations, especially regarding the arrest of an alleged member of KNA (B)," it said. PTI CORR SOM