Myanmar national arrested in Manipur's Tengnoupal

Imphal, Mar 13 (PTI) Security forces arrested a Myanmar national in Manipur's Tengnoupal district and seized 4.4 kg of Yaba tablets from his possession, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, security forces arrested 32-year-old Hery, a resident of Tamu in Myanmar when he was riding a bike from Haolenphai to New Shijang village.

They seized four packets of Yaba tablets (weighing approximately 4.4 kg) from his possession, the police said.

Yaba tablets containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, also called 'crazy drug', have been banned in India.

In another operation a cadre of KCP (PWG) was arrested by security forces on Wednesday from Heirok Part-III in Thoubal district. One .303 LMG with two magazines, one SLR magazine, forty-six .303 live rounds, twenty SLR live rounds, and two hand grenades were seized from his possession, police said.

In Imphal Valley police arrested one woman, an active member of PREPAK (Pro) organisation from Langol Game village zone III in Imphal West district for being involved in extortion.

Police also arrested two active members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei) from Lamsang Bazar in Imphal West district.

The two Kangleipak Communist Party members were involved in extortion in and around Imphal area, police said. PTI COR RG