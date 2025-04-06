Myanmar national held with drugs worth Rs 1.77 cr near international border in Mizoram

Aizawl, Apr 6 (PTI) A Myanmar national was arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.77 crore in east Mizoram's Champhai district, the Assam Rifles said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the state police, intercepted the accused on Saturday while crossing the Tiau river, which divides India and Myanmar.

A total of 237 gram of heroin was seized.

The accused was identified as Vanlalmara, 42, a resident of Tahan in Myanmar, the Assam Rifles said.

In a separate operation, the Assam Rifles recovered 122 detonators, 94 gelatin sticks, 8 metres of safety fuse and one 12-bore rifle from Niawhtlang village in Siaha district, a statement said.

One person was arrested in connection with this, it said. PTI CORR SOM