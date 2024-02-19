6 inebriated Myanmar poachers, on their way to Andaman, died of starvation; 2 missing

Port Blair: A police investigation into the death of six Myanmarese poachers, whose bodies were found in remote Narcondam island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, revealed that 10 people from the neighbouring country had entered Indian waters illegally to collect marine wealth on February 12, a senior officer said.

Of the 10 Myanmarese nationals, six died of 'starvation' and 'intoxication', while two are still missing in the dense forest and two arrested, the officer said.

The startling revelation came following the interrogation of one of the arrested poachers identified as Aung Kyaw Myint, he said.

The bodies were found lying a few metres from the shore in a forest on the small Narcondam island on Saturday.

Located in the easternmost part of India, Narcondam in North and Middle Andaman district is only 126 km from Myanmar's Coco Island.

Police sources said, these Myanmarese nationals were employed by one Kyaw Zar Win, a resident of Labutta (a town in the Ayeyarwady Region of south-west Myanmar), who had provided advance payments to them and organised essential supplies such as fresh water and fuel for their voyage, expected to last 15-20 days.

The dinghy, under the command of Myo Lwin Oo (boat captain), departed from Labutta in Ayeyarwady, Myanmar, on February 2 (evening), to collect marine wealth in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. They carried 200 kg of rice, 1,000 litres of high-speed diesel and other essential items.

"On February 5 morning they reached the open sea in Myanmar. Later they continued their journey and after two days they reached Little Coco Island on February 7 and halted there till February 11. On February 11 they started their journey and reached Narcondam Island at about 10 pm on February 12", the senior police officer said.

During interrogation, Aung Kyaw Myint revealed that while they were at Little Coco Island they got 4-6 bottles (suspected to be spirit) from the seashore of Little Coco Island. Throughout the entire journey, the other members (except Aung Kyaw Myint) consumed liquor.

"Following the consumption, the master Myo Lwin Oo and eight other members started behaving abnormally. As the master and other associates were under the influence of alcohol and due to darkness their dinghy hit a rock at Narcondam Island. They took their belongings including mobile phones, some rations items and liquor with them. On the next morning on February 13, they left the shore area and reached the upper land area of the island," a senior police source said.

"Aung Kyaw Myint disclosed that as the health condition of Bo Bo Lwin worsened, he and Lwin decided to surrender on February 14. Myint and Lwin left the group and surrendered before the police outpost at Narcondam Island. They were brought to Port Blair where Bo Bo Lwin was admitted to G B Pant Hospital and is undergoing medical treatment. The ration they were carrying is believed to be damaged after their dinghy met with an accident," a police officer said.

"The poachers had entered the Indian waters with the intent to collect marine wealth in Andaman waters. They lack the necessary travel documents or fishing permissions from the competent authorities to engage in fishing within Indian territorial waters. Their clandestine entry into the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to collect marine resources is considered illegal by the joint interrogation team", a senior CID officer said.

Narcondam (part of North and Middle Andaman district) Island is close to Myanmar. It is formed of andesite and located in the easternmost part of India. It is classified as a dormant volcano by the Geological Survey of India (GSI). The island is small, covering an area of approximately 7.6 square kilometres and is a hunting ground for poachers from Myanmar.

The bodies of six Myanmarese nationals were brought to GB Pant Hospital in Port Blair with the help of the Coast Guard and further investigation is going on. The Union Home Ministry and the External Affairs Ministry have been informed, the officer added.