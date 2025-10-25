Myanmar woman held with over Rs 1 crore gold at Delhi airport: Customs

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) A woman from Myanmar was arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.17 crore at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, the customs department said on Saturday.

The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Yangon, Myanmar on Friday.

During the personal and baggage search, six rectangular-shaped yellow metal bars, appearing to be gold weighing 996.5 grams were recovered from the passenger.

The metal bars were concealed in brown colour tape and hidden inside a black colour undergarment worn by the passenger, said a statement issued by the customs department.

The total tariff value of the recovered gold is Rs 1.17 crore, customs said. PTI AKV AKV RUK RUK