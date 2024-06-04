Mysore 'King' Wadiyar wins LS seat

Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) The scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, and former Ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary and K Sudhakar, all from the BJP, on Tuesday won the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.

Wadiyar won the Mysore Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 1,39,262 deferating his nearest opponent M Lakshmana of the Congress.

While Wadiyar secured 7,95,503 votes, Lakshmana got 6,56,241.

Lakshmana's defeat is seen as a huge setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as Mysuru is his home district, and he had invested a lot of time and energy camping, strategising and campaigning there.

Poojary, who is the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council, has won the Udupi-Chikmagalur by a margin of 2,59,175 votes.

A Minister in the previous BJP government, Poojary secured 7,32,234 votes, while his opponent Jayaprakash Hegde of Congress got 4,73,059 votes.

Sudhakar won the Chikkaballapur LoK Sabha segment by a margin of 1,63,460 votes.

Sudhakar, who was Health minister during the previous BJP regime and was at helm of affairs during COVID pandemic, had lost the Assembly polls last year.

He secured 8,22,619 votes, while his opponent Raksha Ramaiah of Congress got 6,59,159 votes. PTI KSU RS RS