Mysterious deaths in J-K: Dy CM Choudhary visits bereaved families, promises investigation

Rajouri/Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday visited Rajouri district's Badhaal village, where 16 people died of mysterious illness in less than two months, and assured the people there of a conclusive investigation.

Advertisment

"This is a big tragedy for the village, J&K and the nation. No government likes people dying in such circumstances," the deputy chief minister told reporters after meeting the surviving members of the bereaved families.

Choudhary said he had assured the families that the government would take the ongoing probe to a logical conclusion.

"If the deaths are the result of some natural cause, the government cannot do much about it. However, if it is found to be otherwise, nobody will be spared. We will find out how all these people lost their lives and we are hopeful that the reality will come before everyone soon," he said.

Advertisment

Sixteen members of three families have died since December last year – seven of them since Sunday — in Badhaal village of Rajouri's Kotranka sub-division.

Authorities have sealed three houses belonging to the affected families and shifted 21 of their close relatives to government accommodation to be kept under strict monitoring.

The deputy CM said medical teams are on the ground and working to address any concerns.

Advertisment

He said a Special Investigation Team constituted by the police is investigating the cause behind the deaths.

"The Chief Minister is personally monitoring the situation and all efforts are being made to ascertain whether these deaths were due to natural causes," Choudhary said and advised the public not to panic.

"An initial payment of compensation has been given to the affected families," he said. PTI COR/TAS TAS VN VN