Mystery why govt not resisting Parl adjournments, it has much to feel defensive about: Congress

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) With Parliament facing repeated adjournments, the Congress on Friday said the big mystery is why the government is not resisting the interruptions and instead facilitating the aggression of the INDIA parties especially on the Adani issue.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the government has much to feel defensive and apologetic about.

"Yet another day of a washout in the Parliament on the Modani issue. Both Houses adjourned today after only a few minutes. The big mystery is why the government is not resisting the adjournments," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"On the contrary, the government is facilitating the aggression of the INDIA parties on Modani especially - as also on Manipur, Sambhal, and Delhi's law and order. Clearly it has much to feel defensive and apologetic about," the Congress leader said.

His remarks came soon after Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday as opposition MPs protested the rejection of adjournment notices for a discussion on allegations against the Adani Group, and the violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

The House will meet again on Monday.

Soon after laying of listed papers in the morning session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had received 17 notices for adjournment of scheduled business under Rule 267 of the House.

The Chairman said he was rejecting all the notices.

This led to a protest by several opposition MPs who began raising slogans. Expressing anguish, Dhankhar said, "I call upon you (MPs) for deep reflection. Rule 267 is being weaponised as a mechanism of disruption".

The remark was protested by opposition MPs including those belonging to the Congress.

Before adjourning the proceedings for the day, he said similar issues had been raised repeatedly, leading to a loss of three working days.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Friday following vociferous protests by Opposition members over the Adani controversy and the recent violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. Later, the Lower House was also adjourned for the day. PTI ASK RHL