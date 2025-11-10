Mysuru: Boy assaulted by classmates in school toilet, suffers severe injuries

Mysuru, Nov 10 (PTI) A class 7 student of a private school was allegedly assaulted by three classmates inside the school toilet here, causing severe injuries to his private parts, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred last month, shortly after Diwali, and continued for three days, they said.

The 13-year-old boy, who underwent surgery for the injuries, told reporters that he was "targeted" by his classmates after he complained to a teacher about their "wrongdoings".

"I was the class leader and had informed the teacher about their behaviour. After that, they started targeting me," he said.

According to his parents, the boy sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to a private hospital, where one of his testicles had to be surgically removed.

They said they have spent over Rs 2 lakh on medical expenses so far.

"We came to the media after this injustice happened to my son. When we approached the school management, they treated us as if we were strangers. The assault took place inside the school premises for three consecutive days after Diwali. The police also dismissed it as a normal issue," the boy’s mother told reporters.

The parents alleged that no disciplinary action has been taken against the three accused students.

“When we asked the school authorities, they said, ‘For the sake of your son’s life, should we ruin the lives of three children?’” the boy’s mother alleged.

The boy’s father alleged that his son and wife had informed the class teacher about the harassment, but the school management "failed to act." Recalling the alleged assault, he said, “My son went for recess, and these three children followed him and assaulted him inside the toilet. One of his testicles was damaged and had to be removed during treatment. When I approached the school, they did not give any satisfactory answer.” He further alleged that a political leader contacted him and advised him not to pursue the case with the police, assuring that the medical expenses would be reimbursed.

“Footage of the assault has also been submitted to the police, but no action has been taken,” he claimed.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, against the school management and the three accused students.

Further investigation is underway, police said.