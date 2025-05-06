Mysuru Central Prison warder suspended over 'abusive' video against CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru (Karnataka), May 6 (PTI) A warder at Mysuru Central Prison was suspended after he allegedly recorded a video abusing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and circulated it on social media, jail officials said on Tuesday.

The warder, H N Madhu Kumar (45), an ex-Army man, has been serving in the prison department for the past four years, they said.

According to officials, in a video recorded at his residence, which has now gone viral on social media, Kumar targeted the chief minister and condemned his angry gesture towards a police officer on stage during a programme in Belagavi on April 28.

Citing a preliminary inquiry, Superintendent of Mysuru Central Prison B S Ramesh told PTI that the warder was suspended from duty on Monday evening for misconduct as soon as the matter came to light.

In the video, recorded on April 28, Kumar criticised the chief minister on several issues, highlighted the MUDA land allotment scam allegedly involving Siddaramaiah's wife, and claimed that law and order had collapsed in the CM’s home district, Mysuru. PTI AMP SSK KH