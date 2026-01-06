Mysuru court receives bomb threat, halts proceedings

Mysuru, Jan 6 (PTI) The District Court in Mysuru received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to evacuate the premises as a precautionary measure, police said.

Following the threat, judicial officers, lawyers, litigants and court staff were evacuated from the complex, and court proceedings were temporarily halted, they said.

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot and was conducting a thorough search of the premises, a senior police officer said. PTI AMP ADB