Mysuru Dasara attracted more tourists this year, says CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru, Oct 2 (PTI) The iconic Mysuru Dasara has successfully attracted more tourists this year, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday, and noted that with people's blessings, this year marked the eighth time he was participating in the celebrations as the CM.

He was speaking after launching the world famous Dasara procession here by offering pooja to the 'Nandi Dhwaja' (Nandi Flag).

"I don't know whether this is a record. This is my second term as the Chief Minister. When I was CM earlier, I have attended Dasara every year, I have attended thrice in my second term. So I think this is my 8th Dasara as CM," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question on him creating a record of sorts by participating in Dasara as CM for the eighth time.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he did not verify if it was a formal record.

"As I have the blessings of the people, I have got the opportunity to celebrate Dasara as CM for eight years. I have accepted it happily," he added.

His remarks come amid speculations about the possibility of change in Chief Minister later this year.

Siddaramaiah had on Wednesday asserted that he will complete five years as CM.

Noting that Dasara is a festival of the people, the CM on Thursday said, "If people are happy and participate in large numbers, we are happy...Mysuru Dasara has attracted more tourists this year, I welcome them." Thanking international booker prize winner Banu Mushtaq for inaugurating Dasara on September 22, he said, the Dasara was held this year without any incidents, and commended officials, Ministers and MLAs for it.

Noting that the year has brought good rains, leading to full dams and promising crop reports, the CM said in some districts, there were floods leading to crop damage.

"Crops in about 10 lakh hectares have been damaged due to rains and floods so far in the state. I have already announced that the compensation will be provided to affected farmers. From the government and the NDRF funds, compensation of Rs 17,000 per hectare will be provided for dry land, Rs 25,500 per hectare for irrigated land, Rs 31,000 per hectare for perennial crops," he said.

Siddaramaiah said the joint survey is not yet completed, because of rains and water-logging in fields. As soon as the joint survey is done, compensation will be provided.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar too greeted the people on the occasion of Vijayadashami and wished for peace and prosperity to the state. PTI KSU ROH