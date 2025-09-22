Mysuru Dasara sign of Karnataka's culture; Chamundeshwari symbolises power in woman: Banu Mushtaq

Mysuru, Sep 22 (PTI) International Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq, who inaugurated Mysuru Dasara on Monday, called the festival a symbol of Karnataka's collective culture.

Mysuru's presiding deity, Goddess Chamundeshwari, symbolises power in a woman and her undefeatable will power, she said, adding that womanhood stands not only for softness and motherly affection, but also for strength that fights injustice.

The famous 11-day Dasara celebrations commenced in this city of palaces on Monday amid religious and traditional fervour, with Banu Mushtaq inaugurating the festivities.

The inauguration took place amid controversy, with objections from some sections against the government's decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the festival.

She inaugurated the festivities during the auspicious "Vrushchika Lagna" by showering flowers on the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari amid chanting of Vedic hymns by priests, at Chamundeshwari temple here.

Earlier, she, along with CM visited the Chamundeshwari temple and offered prayers to the goddess.

In her inaugural address, Mushtaq said, "Our culture is our root, harmony is our strength, and economy is our wings. Let's build a new society that is filled with human values and love, along with our youth in India -- that is also strong educationally, economically, and industrially. Let everyone have an equal share and opportunity in that society".

Sharing her bonding with the Hindu religion, she said, "I have been to various events, have been invited to many, I have lit lamps and offered flowers a number of times and have accepted Mangalarati. This is not new to me." She thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his government for standing by her morally and inviting her to inaugurate Dasara, despite several challenges.

Stating that the grand Dasara festival is being inaugurated with the grace of goddess Chamundeshwari, Mushtaq said her visit to Chamundeshwari Devi temple was pending and the opportunity to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara helped her fulfil a vow.

"I had already said during an interview that one of my writer friends in Mysuru had prayed for Goddess Chamundeshwari, when my name was nominated for the Booker Prize and took a vow of bringing me to the temple, due to some reason I couldn't visit earlier, but the Goddess Chamundi has called me through an invitation from the government," she said.

"Despite several ups and downs and various kinds of historic situations getting created on this matter, Mother Goddess Chamundeshwari has called me here and I have come before you from her presence (at the temple)," she added.

The Supreme Court on Friday had dismissed a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court's decision upholding the state government's invitation to Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara.

Calling the inauguration of Dasara with the grace of the mother goddess as the most respectful moment in her life, Mushtaq said, "Dasara is the symbol of our collective culture".

"From the cultural heritage of the Mysuru kings to the echo of Kannada deep inside our hearts, this festival reminds us that culture is the amalgamation of various voices, the fragrance of unity in diversity," she said.

Noting that Urdu-speaking people of Mysru have their own symbolic name in Urdu for each day of Navaratri, as it is part of their culture, Mushtaq said, no one is different or an outsider; this is a cultural festival that everyone celebrates together.

Recalling that one of her uncles was a soldier in the bodyguard troop of Mysuru Maharaja, he said, Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar had kept faith in Muslims and he had placed them as his bodyguards. "It really makes me feel proud." Culture is something that bridges and unites hearts, spreading love is its aim, not hate, the writer said, her religious beliefs and life lessons have never crossed the threshold and has always followed humanitarian aspects.

The culture of this land has taught me the lesson of respecting all, she said. "At a time when the world is moving on the path of war and humanity is immersed in hatred and bloodshed let Mysuru Dasara send out a message of peace and harmony, as this is the garden of peace for all communities." She called upon the people to respect the values of democracy, respect each other's beliefs and culture, and said, may Goddess Chamundeshwari guide us on this path. "Chamundeshwari is the symbol of strength, courage, motherly affection and protection. May she destroy hate and intolerance in us." Noting that her religious beliefs and life lessons have always been humanitarian, like a shade under the tree, with coolness as river, she said, at the time of war globally, we can win life through letters (education), not weapons, through love, not hatred.

Let this land become a symphony of harmony and unity. Democracy is not just a system but a value, and respecting it is the duty of everyone.

"We are all travellers under one sky. The sky doesn't differentiate between people, and the land does not expel anyone. It is man who builds boundaries; we should wipe out boundaries," she said. PTI KSU ADB