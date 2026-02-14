Mysuru: Five armed men assault petrol bunk staff, rob Rs 15,300

Mysuru (Karnataka), Feb 13 (PTI) A gang of armed robbers allegedly assaulted two employees of a gas station and looted Rs 15,300 from its office in this district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the night of February 12 night at Swamy Service fuel station in Karimuddanahalli village in the Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district, they said.

The assault was captured on the petrol bunk’s CCTV cameras, with the footage showing the accused engaging in a physical scuffle with the cashier.

The video has since surfaced online and is being widely shared across social media platforms.

According to the FIR, the cashier, identified as Ajay Kumar, who has been working for the past four years at the fuel station alleged that at around 9:49 pm on February 12, a man in his 20's first came to the fuel station on the pretext of filling a water bottle. He returned shortly thereafter and enquired about diesel.

Kumar informed him that the pumps had been shut for the night, but told him that pre-filled five-litre diesel cans were available. The man allegedly took a photograph of the bunk’s Paytm scanner, claiming that his friends would transfer the money and that he would return shortly to collect the fuel, the complaint stated.

"At about 10:22 pm, the same person allegedly arrived along with four others in a car and pretended to seek diesel. Around 10:33 pm, all five allegedly barged into the office armed with a dagger and a machete, assaulted the cashier and another staff member, Dinesh, and demanded cash," the FIR read.

During the scuffle, one of the accused allegedly forcefully snatched Rs 15,300 from the cashier’s pocket. The complainant managed to escape and raised an alarm, following which the accused fled in the car, leaving behind a machete in the office in their hurry, the FIR further stated.

The cashier sustained injuries to his left shoulder and back, while Dinesh suffered injuries to his forehead and right ear. Later, both went to a nearby hospital, the FIR stated.

Police have registered a case under section 310 (2) (dacoity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched a search to nab the accused.

Further investigation is underway, they said. PTI AMP ROH