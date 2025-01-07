Mysuru-Jaipur train to stop at Sheodaspura Padampura to facilitate Radha Soami annual satsang

Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) For the convenience of passengers attending the Radha Soami annual satsang, the North Western Railway has announced a temporary halt at Sheodaspura Padampura station.

Train No. 12975 Mysuru-Jaipur bi-weekly Superfast Express will stop at Sheodaspura Padampura station for two minutes.

The train will commence its journey from Mysuru on January 9 and will arrive at Sheodaspura Padampura station on January 11 at 05:27 and depart at 05:29, a release from railway said. PTI JR SSK KH