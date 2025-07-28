Mysuru MDMA bust: Karnataka Home Minister directs police to act seriously on drugs

Bengaluru, Jul 28 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Paramehwara on Monday said he has issued directions to all Police Superintendents and Commissionerates across the state to ensure local police stations take drug-related activities seriously and initiate action.

The direction follows the recent bust of an MDMA drug manufacturing facility in Mysuru by the Maharashtra police.

Acknowledging this as a lapse on part of the local police, he said directions have been given to take action against those officials involved.

An MDMA drug manufacturing facility was raided here by Maharashtra police in coordination with the Mysuru City police on Saturday, police sources said.

A large quantity of MDMA or ecstasy was seized during the raid, and four people have been arrested and taken to Mumbai, where an FIR had been registered.

"Mumbai police, I believe they caught somebody, either a peddler or a user I don't know exactly and they have traced it back to Mysuru. Obviously, the person whom they have caught has made a statement that it (MDMA) was outsourced from Mysuru. They have come in search of it and found that some people were doing this in a shed in Mysuru," Parameshwara said.

Addressing reporters here, he said, "The question is how porous we are in terms of looking at all these things. That is why I have given very strict instructions to our commissionerate in Mysuru, also generally throughout the state. Every SP has been sensitised now and every commissionerate has been given very strict instructions that such things do not happen. Otherwise, what is the use of us being there as police?" Expressing concern over the production of MDMA at a facility in Mysuru, the Home Minister said he has sought action against the officials at the local police station.

"Because, if the jurisdictional police are not aware of such activities and if some other agency or other state police come and raid and make arrests, naturally it shows lapses. So I have asked for action to be taken and also to sensitise the police across the state to take the drug related activities seriously," he added.

Following the raid, Inspector of Narasimharaja Police Station, Lakshmikant Talwar, was suspended pending a departmental inquiry, officials said. PTI KSU ROH