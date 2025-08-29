Mysuru royal family scion urges writer Banu Mushtaq to clarify comments on Kannada, Goddess

Mysuru (Karnataka), Aug 29 (PTI) BJP MP and the scion of Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar on Friday urged International Booker prize winner Banu Mushtaq to clarify her position on the Kannada language and Goddess Chamundeshwari.
The MP’s demand follows the Karnataka government's decision to invite Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festival this year, which involves rituals dedicated to Goddess Chamundeshwari. It has led to a controversy with the BJP questioning the choice of the state government.
Mushtaq won the prestigious award this year for the book ‘Heart Lamp: Selected Stories’, translated to English from her Kannada book ‘Edeya Hanate’ by Deepa Bhasthi.
Wadiyar demanded that Banu clarify her 2023 comments about the Kannada language.
In the viral video, Banu Mushtaq had reportedly said the practice of elevation of Kannada language to the status of Goddess and placing it inside a temple was exclusionary.
"We have not received any clarification yet. We have heard that she has said she has no problem in worshipping Goddess Chamundeshwari. If that’s true, then we don’t have any problem," the BJP MP told reporters in Mysuru.
Banu should clarify her stand because Chamundi Hill is a religious place and she would be required to worship the Mother Goddess, he said.
"We will welcome her if she accepts the background of religious rituals involved during the event. She has to first clarify why she said that (in 2023). It will be good if she withdraws her statement because it is a matter that has hurt the Hindu religious sentiments," Wadiyar said.
The MP said that while he welcomes the government's choice of Mushtaq, a clarification is needed before she participates in the religious ceremonies of the Dasara festival.
"It’s an obvious question because she has to explain that her action will not hurt Hindu sentiments during the cultural and religious event. She has to offer an explanation because this is a matter related to religion and the Kannada language. Kannada state and Kannada language is the Goddess, who is associated with Goddess Bhuvaneshwari," the MP said.
On Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s statement that Chamundi Hills and Goddess Chamundeshwari are not exclusive property of Hindus, Wadiyar called it the "most irresponsible".
“Chamundi Hill is very much a Hindu religious place and is one of the Shakti Peethas. Rishi Markandeya had installed the statue of Goddess here. There are traditions, which are all related to Hinduism,” the MP said. PTI GMS GMS ROH
Mysuru royal family scion urges writer Banu Mushtaq to clarify comments on Kannada, Goddess
