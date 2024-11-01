N S Madhavan selected for 2024 Ezhuthachan Award

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1 (PTI) Eminent writer N S Madhavan has been selected for the Kerala government's prestigious 'Ezhuthachan Puraskaram' this year in recognition of his overall contribution to Malayalam language and literature.

Announcing the award here on Friday, State Culture Minister Saji Cherian said Madhavan is a writer who meticulously crafts style and plot, turning life's realities into profound literary works through his creative genius.

"His works stand out for their exploration of politics, human relationships, and the unique beauty of local settings," Cherian shared in a Facebook post.

Madhavan’s influence on the Malayalam short story genre is unparalleled.

Known for his vibrant, straightforward and incisive language, he captures the vastness of human experience on a local canvas without resorting to complex styles or abstract ideas, the minister said in his post.

Stories like 'Thiruth' have brought a unique ideological depth to Malayalam literature, while his debut work, 'Shishu', set the tone for the imaginative growth of the Malayalam short story.

Through his works, Madhavan delves into the complex struggles of modern society and the dilemmas faced by marginalised communities, he added.

In addition to his fiction, Madhavan is active as a columnist in both English and Malayalam, and he remains an engaged social commentator.

"It is a great joy and pride to present this award to N S Madhavan, one of Malayalam literature’s most prolific writers," Cherian said.

Seventy six year-old Madhavan's major works include Higuita, Thiruth, Chulaimedile Shavangal,Pancha Kanyakakal,and Lanthan Batheriyile Luthiniyakal.

Named after Thunchaththu Ezhuthachan, the father of the Malayalam language, the Ezhuthachan Award includes a cash prize of Rs 5,00,000 and a citation. PTI ARM HMP SA