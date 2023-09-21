N-words again: Now, Gehlot calls Gajendra Shekhawat 'nikamma, nikara'

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday called Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat "good for nothing" -- using the derogatory words “nikamma” and ”nikara” that he once used for fellow Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

The chief minister was lashing out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for not declaring the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) a “national project”. Referring to the 25 Bharatiya Janata Party MPs from Rajasthan, he claimed they are not doing anything for the state.

“The minister is from here, he is such a ‘nakara’ (useless), ‘nikamma’ (good-for-nothing) minister. He is our minister, our MP from Jodhpur,” Gehlot said in Hindi, in a clear reference to the Jal Shakti minister. However, the CM didn’t take his name.

"Can’t he get a project declared a national project? He makes excuses and confuses people,” Gehlot continued, speaking at the launch of projects worth Rs 1,410 crore in Jaipur.

“What are the 25 MPs doing? Ask these MPs. The public trusted you and made you an MP,” he said.

Previously, Gehlot has used the same N-words to describe former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot after he mounted a rebellion in 2020 against his leadership.

The two have papered over their differences ahead of the assembly polls due this year-end.

The CM has a running feud with Shekhawat, whom he accused of being involved in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam. The Union minister then took him to court.

Gehlot said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself promised he will look into the “national project” demand for the ERCP from a “positive perspective”.

He said it is sad that despite the prime minister’s “promise” the ERCP was not given the status while “16 national projects” are running in the country. PTI AG ASH ASH ASH