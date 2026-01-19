New Delhi: The Congress on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over alleged "mistreatment" meted out to Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must intervene against this "shameful incident".

"'Ye na kaam ke hain na Ram ke hain'...they are only after power and money, beyond that they don't care about religion and faith," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera alleged, slamming the BJP.

The opposition party's attack came a day after a brief disruption occurred when police stopped Jyotirpeeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati from proceeding to the Sangam along with a large number of followers.

Superintendent of Police (Magh Mela) Neeraj Pandey said Avimukteshwaranand, without prior permission, attempted to enter the bathing ghat with around 200-250 followers after breaking a barricade at Bridge Number 2.

Despite being told about the heavy rush of devotees, he refused to stop and later returned without taking the holy dip, Pandey said, adding, "The police administration respects all saints and seers, but the safety of devotees is our top priority."

Addressing a press conference here, Khera said, "We are all saddened by the mistreatment meted out to Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Ji. Since this incident, Shankaracharya Ji has been on a hunger strike, but it seems no one in the government cares. Any other government would have been ashamed by now."

The Modi government has unleashed its entire troll army against Swami Avimukteshwaranand, simply because he does not bow down before them, Khera claimed.

"Saints do not bow before kings; kings bow before saints. The prime minister should intervene against this shameful incident. Otherwise, you are not 'Sanatani'... you are 'Dhanatani' and will be known as such," the Congress leader said.

"What is the crime of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Ji -- he does not chant your praises, he condemns you; he object to the prana pratishtha of a half-built temple; he raises questions on the mismanagement of the Mahakumbh; he speaks about the bodies floating in Mother Ganga's lap during Covid," he said.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand was stopped from taking the 'shahi snan' by such a government that provides Z+ security to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Khera said.

"Every religion talks about karma. In Hinduism, special emphasis is placed on karma, but the Modi government has no fear of its own karma. In Odisha, BJP workers were sitting outside a police station, reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, demanding the release of the person who killed a Muslim.

"In Udaipur, Kanhaiya Lal ji was murdered, and at that time, Chief Minister Gehlot sahab got jobs for both of his children and handed the case over to the NIA, but even now, Kanhaiya Lal ji has not received justice," he said.

"The BJP turns fools into its devotees and makes fool of devotees; it knows nothing else," Khera said.

More than 4.52 crore devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam on Sunday on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, the most auspicious ritual bath of the Magh Mela, officials said.