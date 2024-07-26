'Naam, Namak, Nishan 2': Sequel of quiz book on Indian Armed Forces released

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Building on the success of "Naam, Namak, Nishan", the authors of the quiz book on the Indian Armed Forces are now back with its second instalment on Kargil Vijay Diwas' 25th anniversary.

Written by Group Captain Anurakshat Gupta and his team of ardent quizzer-doctors from the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune, "Naam, Namak, Nishan 2", like the first volume, aims to captivate both the military history enthusiasts and the curious layperson who wishes to learn more about the Indian Armed Forces -- one question at a time.

The book, published by Penguin Random House India's 'Veer Imprint', is dedicated to the veterans of the 1999 Kargil War.

"In this volume, we delve into an even wider array of topics — offering questions as well as crossword puzzles — that range from important battles and significant military operations to the everyday lives of the men and women in uniform," read the introduction of the book.

How did an Indian sepoy come to command a British camp in Barrackpore in 1824? The first paratrooper of India, Lt Col AG Rangaraj, belonged to which corps of the Indian Army? How were IAF assets used to conquer the riverine geography of Bangladesh in Operation Cactus Lily in 1971? are among the many questions that the book asks, and subsequently answers.

"Did you know an IAF officer commanded the Ghana Air Force as its first Air Chief? Or that the Teen Murti Memorial honours Indian soldiers from the princely states of Jodhpur, Hyderabad and Mysore who fought in WWI? Or that an iconic Indian military vehicle's name is actually an acronym honouring its city of origin?... Find out the answers to these and more in Naam, Namak, Nishan Vol. 2," said the publishers in a statement.

The book, priced at Rs 299, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.