Naan Mudhalvan skilling prog transformed job seekers to job providers: Udhayanidhi

Chennai, Sep 25 (PTI) The Naan Mudhalvan scheme of imparting skill training to the youth has transformed them from being job seekers to job providers, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Thursday.

The skill training apart, the state government attached equal importance to education and sports, he said.

"Chief Minister M K Stalin believes that financial constraint should not be a barrier for athletes. Accordingly, he launched the CM Champions Foundation and became its first contributor," Udhayanidhi said while speaking at a state government event to celebrate the success of the special initiatives to improve education - "Tamil Nadu excels in education." He said the unique schemes of the state government inspired other states and recalled that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced to implement the TN CM Breakfast scheme in his state. PTI JSP KH