R G Kar hospital case: 'Nabanna Abhijan' rallies begin in Kolkata, police on alert

Kolkata: Hundreds of processionists, mainly youths, commenced the 'Nabanna Abhijan' from two locations across the city on Tuesday afternoon demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the arrest of those responsible for the rape-murder of a doctor in R G Kar hospital.

The rallyists held the CM responsible for failing to ensure the safety and security of women, which they argue led to the RG Kar tragedy that sparked nationwide outrage.

The rally, organised by student platform 'Chhatrasamaj' and 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' of state government employees, began from two locations - College Square in north Kolkata and Santragachi in Howrah.

One processionist said, "We will reach Nabanna no matter what. We must get to the state secretariat to demand the resignation of the Chief Minister, whose administration has been trying to shield the perpetrators of this heinous crime and suppress the incident. We want to hear from her."

The rally originating from College Square will head towards Nabanna via Howrah Bridge, while the procession from Santragachi will proceed towards the state secretariat via Sibpur.

In response to the rally, police erected barricades along the roads leading to Nabanna and in its vicinity, citing prohibitory orders in the area.

Chhatrasamaj spokesperson Sayan Lahiri emphasised that the rally is apolitical.

"Despite provocations, we intend to keep this a peaceful, democratic movement against the horrific crime committed against our sister at R G Kar hospital. We demand justice for her and her family. The call for justice by the people of Bengal and the country must be acknowledged by the Mamata Banerjee government," Lahiri said.