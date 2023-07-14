NABARD disbursed Rs 14,157 cr credit to Kerala in 2022-23

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 14 (PTI) The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has disbursed Rs 14,157 crore under credit initiatives to Kerala during 2022-23.

This was informed in the Annual Performance Report released at the 42nd Foundation Day event held here, an official release said.

"This amount has been allocated to the state government, government institutions, and banks", it said.

NABARD also disbursed around Rs 25 crore to the state under development initiatives during this period, the release added.

The event was inaugurated by Additional Chief Secretary, Department of State Planning and Economic Affairs, Puneet Kumar. PTI RRT RRT ROH